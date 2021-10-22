HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.05% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000.

NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

