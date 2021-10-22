HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.20-17.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-$59.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.85 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $17.200-$17.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.67.

NYSE:HCA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

