Head to Head Comparison: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44% Omnitek Engineering -36.10% N/A -33.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.18 -$56.00 million $0.97 110.99 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.96 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Visteon and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 4 4 4 0 2.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $114.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

