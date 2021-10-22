Head-To-Head Review: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) vs. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69%

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.58 $110.61 million $1.18 39.22 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 115.70 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -13.07

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Desktop Metal 1 3 2 0 2.17

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.89%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 179.19%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

