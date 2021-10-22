Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $6,791,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

