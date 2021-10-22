Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $424,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,076. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

