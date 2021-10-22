HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of HEICO by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.