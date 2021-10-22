Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO John W. Lindsay Sells 9,000 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

