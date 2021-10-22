Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,405. The company has a market cap of $789.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

