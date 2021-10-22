Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

HFWA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,600. The stock has a market cap of $908.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.