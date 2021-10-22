Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$18.12 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$9.97 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.55.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

