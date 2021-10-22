Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Hess Midstream worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

