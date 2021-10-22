High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Desjardins

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HITI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. Analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

