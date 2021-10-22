Hiscox’s (HCXLF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

