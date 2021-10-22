HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells C$11,250.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$485,625.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.