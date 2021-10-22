Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEP. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

HEP stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

