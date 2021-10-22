HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Purchases 20 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £166.40 ($217.40).
Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).
- On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).
Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Friday. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 984.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
