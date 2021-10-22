HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Purchases 20 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £166.40 ($217.40).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Friday. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 984.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

