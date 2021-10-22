HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $82.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.39 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $907.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.