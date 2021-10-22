Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

FIXX opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 32.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

