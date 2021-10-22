Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.2-34.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$8.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.21.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.