Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.53 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $627,451.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.