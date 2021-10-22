Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

