Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.