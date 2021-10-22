Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 494.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $532,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

