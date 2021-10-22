Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 39,750 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

