Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blue Bird by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

