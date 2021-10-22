Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.84 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $656.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

