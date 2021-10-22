Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.