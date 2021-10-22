Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.