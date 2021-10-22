Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $273,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $20.07 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.