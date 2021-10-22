Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Ebix worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ebix by 7,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 223,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $974.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

