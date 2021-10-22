Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:HLI opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $24,027,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

