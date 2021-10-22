HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

