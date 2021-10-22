HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $800.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $765.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $690.76 and a 200 day moving average of $595.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.44 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.