Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.81 ($62.13).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.57 and a 200-day moving average of €46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1,392.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

