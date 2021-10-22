Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.81 ($62.13).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.57 and a 200-day moving average of €46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1,392.11.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

