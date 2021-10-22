Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

