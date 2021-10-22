iA Financial Co. Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

Shares of IAG opened at C$74.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$75.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.