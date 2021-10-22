Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Up 11.2%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price was up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 210,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

