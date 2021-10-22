Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $5,267,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

