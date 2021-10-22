Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Achieves $503.81 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $784.12 or 0.01289705 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $503.81 million and $42.23 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.69 or 0.99878638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.74 or 0.06494805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022332 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

