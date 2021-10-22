IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.01. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 40,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

