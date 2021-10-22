Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s current price.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

PI stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Impinj has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

