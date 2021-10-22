indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of INDI stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of -0.03. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.