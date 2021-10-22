Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.50

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISMAY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

