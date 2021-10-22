ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.88 ($15.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

