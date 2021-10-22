InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in InMode by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 108,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in InMode by 175.9% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in InMode by 59.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,878 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $84.48. 1,065,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

