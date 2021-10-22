Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Inogen worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.05 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

