Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

