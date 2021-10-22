Insider Buying: D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £150.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

