Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

